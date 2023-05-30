Sleepy Hollow and Dobbs Ferry Students “Shadow” Senate Majority Leader Stewart-Cousins In Albany

Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins welcomed two Westchester high school students to Albany as part of the Students Inside Albany program, sponsored by the League of Women Voters of New York. The program offers a unique opportunity for students to gain firsthand experience and knowledge about the legislative process in New York State. The Senator said that she hopes the students were inspired by their time in Albany and would return to their communities equipped with a stronger understanding of state government.

“The League’s Students Inside Albany program helps inspire and shape the next generation of informed and engaged citizens,” said Senator Stewart-Cousins. “It was wonderful to have these talented students from my district join me in Albany to see the legislative process in action. I hope that their experience will motivate them to make positive changes in our society and inspire others to do the same.”

Gigi Bragg, a student at Dobbs Ferry High School, and Cristian Bravo, who attends Sleepy Hollow High School, both eleventh graders, had the opportunity to shadow Senator Stewart-Cousins and her staff, tour the historic Capitol building, and witness the legislative session firsthand.

Gigi Bragg said, “It was an honor to shadow my district representatives, and even have a chance to step on the Senate floor during session. It was a very informative experience where I learned about my state’s legislation and felt more connected to my leaders than ever before.”

Cristian Bravo said, “The experience I had in Albany was amazing. I enjoyed being able to see the ins and outs of state government action. I met amazing people on this trip and learned a lot about state government, and it has really made me think of pursuing a career in politics.”