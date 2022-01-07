Six Local Students Among 2022 Regeneron Science Talent Search Scholars

On January 6, the Society for Science announced the top 300 scholars in the 2022 Regeneron Science Talent Search, the nation’s oldest and most prestigious science and math competition for high school seniors. Westchester County has 25 of the 300 scholars, with 5 hailing from Ossining HS, 4 from Byram Hills HS, 3 from Harrison HS, 2 from Eastchester and Pelham, and 1 each from Edgemont, Hastings-on-Hudson, Horace Greeley, Irvington, Mamaroneck, North Salem, Rye, Scarsdale and Somers.

The Regeneron Science Talent Search provides students a national stage to present original research and celebrates the hard work and novel discoveries of young scientists who are bringing a fresh perspective to significant global challenges. The 300 scholars and their schools will be awarded $2,000 each. The Regeneron Science Talent Search scholars were selected from 1,805 applications received from 603 high schools across 46 states, Washington, DC, Puerto Rico and 8 other countries. Scholars were chosen based on their exceptional research skills, commitment to academics, innovative thinking and promise as scientists and hail from 185 American and international high schools and homeschools in 37 states, China, Switzerland, and Singapore.

2022 River Town Scholars

Natalie Calman, Age: 17

Ossining High School, NY

Project Title: Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction Training Improves the Emotional Well-Being of Adolescents

Rose Cioffi, Age: 17

Ossining High School, NY

Project Title: Chronic Exercise Paired With Immersive Virtual Reality Reduces Stress and Improves Cognitive Performance in Adolescents

Brooke Dunefsky, Age: 18

Irvington High School, NY

Project Title: A Novel Device that Utilizes Neuroplasticity for the Rehabilitation of Stroke Victims

Nyasha Nyoni, Age: 17

Ossining High School, NY

Project Title: Unhealthy Scrolling: Instagram Influencers Endorse More Unhealthy Food and Beverage Products Compared to Celebrities

Aaron Song, Age: 17

Ossining High School, NY

Project Title: Elucidating Terrestrial Optical Refrigeration through Transpiration in Rhizophora mangle and Chlorophyll a Fluorescence in Low-Polarity Mediums

Cameron Takmil, Age: 17

Ossining High School, NY

Project Title: Effects of Virtual Learning on Education: Disparities Linked to Socioeconomic

The 40 finalists will be announced on January 20 with winners announced on March 15.