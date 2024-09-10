Senate Majority Leader Stewart-Cousins Distributes Backpacks to Children in Need Across Westchester

As the new school year begins, New York State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins helped distribute over two hundred backpacks to children in need across her district. This initiative, aimed at ensuring that all students have the necessary supplies to start the year successfully, is part of Senator Stewart-Cousins’ ongoing commitment to supporting families and children in the community. As the new school year begins, New York State Senate Majority Leaderhelped distribute over two hundred backpacks to children in need across her district. This initiative, aimed at ensuring that all students have the necessary supplies to start the year successfully, is part of Senator Stewart-Cousins’ ongoing commitment to supporting families and children in the community.

The backpacks were donated to 9 local organizations in Yonkers, Greenburgh, and Mount Pleasant that work directly with families in need, and they have been instrumental in identifying the children who will benefit. These organizations are: the Family Service Society of Yonkers, Family Ties of Westchester, Hogue Foundation, Theodore D. Young Community Center, Palisade Towers MHACY, St. Teresa of Avila Church, Dominican American Cultural Club of Yonkers, Metropolitan AME Zion Church, and Community Builders.

Senator Stewart-Cousins expressed her gratitude to these organizations for their dedication and partnership in this effort.

“Every child deserves the opportunity to start the school year with the tools they need to succeed,” said Senator Stewart-Cousins. “By working together with these incredible community organizations, we can make a meaningful difference in the lives of children and their families. I am committed to ensuring that our young people have the support they need to thrive, both in and out of the classroom. I want to thank MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment for their partnership on this initiative.”

“We are grateful for the generous donation of backpacks and school supplies we were able to distribute to families as they prepared for the 2024 school year. We deeply value our ongoing partnership with Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins in serving our community’s children and families,” said Kaveen Bartlett, Program Administrator at Family Ties of Westchester.

“Thank you to Senator Stewart-Cousins for donating backpacks and school supplies to the youths residing in Palisade Towers,” said Kayla Urena, Service Coordinator at FSSY. “We are extremely grateful for the generosity two years in a row!”

Senator Stewart-Cousins continues to be a staunch advocate for educational equity. This backpack distribution is one of many initiatives aimed at lifting up the community and providing essential resources to those who need them.