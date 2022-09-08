School Kids Are Treated to a Taste of the Hudson 

The Peekskill Yacht Club (PYC) volunteers annually to treat young students in the Peekskill City School District to a boat ride on the Hudson River.

This year’s Aug. 4 outreach event was organized by PYC Past Commodore Tony Massi and Peekskill Superintendent of Recreation Cathy Montaldo.

“Some of the kids were on the beautiful Hudson for the very first time,” said club member Chuck Newman. “We love introducing these kids to the river they live by!”

***

Four PYC captains volunteered their boats, assisted by10 first mates, reports Newman, who adds that “Another dozen PYC members volunteered their time for a cruise-end BBQ back at the dock with hamburgers, hot dogs and ice cream sandwiches.”

Newman says PYC sends thanks to “all of the captains, first mates, cooks, servers, cleaners and other assorted volunteers for a great event!”

The lucky youngsters on the trip were chosen from various summer programs offered by Parks and Recreation.

According to Montaldo, “Some were Junior Counselors at the Day Camp and were chosen based on their dedication to the kids at camp. Others were chosen at random from our recreation programs.”