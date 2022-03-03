Scholar Athlete of the Month: Having a Full Plate Fuels Taeghan Dapson

Hendrick Hudson High School senior Taeghan Dapson has figured out how to fit 25 hours into what for the rest of us is a 24-hour day. Or so it seems. That’s the kind of non-stop schedule she keeps, and she does it all with a zest for excellence, from athletics to academics to serving community charities.

Taeghan’s family is a veritable sports team in itself. Mom Dana played soccer and volleyball. Dad Kurt played rugby. Sister Rowan plays field hockey, bowling, and lacrosse.

***

As a four-year captain and forward/midfield for varsity field hockey, Taeghan has earned a slew of honors, including Rookie of the Year as an 8th grader; LoHud 2022 Player to Watch and two-time Player of the Week; three-time All-League; All-Section; All-Tournament Team; and four-time Hen Hud High MVP.

Her other sports include the school’s section champion varsity bowling team, where she has made All-League, and varsity softball, where she plays centerfield and has earned All-League honors.

Her athletic agenda doesn’t stop away from school either. Taeghan plays for Hudson Valley Raptors Softball and for the Hudson Valley Field Hockey Club.

***

Taeghan’s community credentials are equally exhaustive: Fundraiser for This Is Me Foundation and Relay for Life. Volunteer for Cortlandt Little League Softball, Hendrick Hudson Field Hockey Camp, Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital Holiday Gift Drive, Special Olympics, and Reigning Cats and Dogs Rescue.

Her steadfast dedication to sports and volunteerism doesn’t get in the way of her academic prowess. Taeghan’s been on High Honor Roll throughout high school and belongs to three honor societies – Math, Hispanic, and National (as Parliamentarian).

She wants to major in biology at a university still to be decided.

River Journal North > At what age did you start playing sports?

Taeghan Dapson > My mom is a swim coach, so I started swimming competitively when I was five, for the City of Peekskill’s Summer swim team. At the same age, I started playing soccer in the City of Peekskill soccer league and continued playing travel soccer until I was 13, for the Cortlandt Soccer Club. I began my softball career with Cortlandt Softball Little League when I was six years old. I did not start playing field hockey until the summer between 6th and 7th grade.

RJN > How do you motivate yourself?

TD > Before competitions and other important events, I reflect on previous games/matches and plan on how to improve every time. Plus, I don’t like to let people down.

RJN > How do you manage your time among athletics, academics, recreation, family life, etc?

TD > I think I do well when I have a lot on my plate. It makes me prioritize and schedule my time wisely. I think it is all good preparation for time management in college.

RJN > Who has inspired you, helping you to stay focused to meet your goals?

TD > My mom is the person that has inspired me and has helped me stay focused to meet my goals.

RJN > What is your most satisfying single achievement?

TD > Winning the Section 1 bowling championships. One of my goals was to win a section championship before I graduate. Bowling was something I had only done at birthday parties. I never thought my first year on the team we would be heading to States.