Rising Ground’s Dr. Angela White Honored by Westchester County Legislators

In Recognition of Women’s History Month and Exemplary Work as an Educator and Child Advocate, Board Designates Wednesday, March 24, 2021 as ‘Dr. Angela White Day’ in Westchester

At a ceremony commemorating Women’s History Month last night, the Westchester County Board of Legislators honored the achievements of Dr. Angela White, a former assistant superintendent of elementary education and administrative services of the Ossining School District, for her work as a longtime educational leader and advocate for children with disabilities, and designated Wednesday, March 24, 2021, as “Dr. Angela White Day” in Westchester County.

In presenting the honor to Dr. White, County Legislator Catherine Borgia (9th District) and Board Chairman Benjamin Boykin (5th District) referenced White’s extraordinary work in education throughout Westchester and in her current role at Rising Ground as Superintendent of Schools and Executive Vice President for Education Services. As such, Dr. White oversees Rising Ground’s preschool programs and the K-12 Biondi Education Center. She joined Rising Ground, an award-winning human services organization, in 2016.

In accepting a proclamation signed by all of the board’s legislators, Dr. White remarked: “I am deeply touched by this honor and for being selected to represent women across Westchester who strive to do good in their communities. For me, my work is my passion, and it has always been to support children with special needs and learning challenges and help prepare them for the world upon graduation, so that they can thrive and succeed. Working with Rising Ground’s skilled professionals to achieve real results is what gets me up each morning to carry out our important mission.”

Dr. White, a resident of Newburgh, New York, previously held the position of assistant superintendent of elementary education and administrative services of the Ossining School District and was responsible for curriculum, instruction, and assessment for general education and special education instructional programs. Prior to that, she served as principal of two Ossining-based schools: Brookside School and the Roosevelt Alternative School. Earlier in her career, Dr. White served the students of District 75/Citywide Programs for 15 years in positions that included: elementary and middle school reading specialist, coordinator of Title I Reading Program, director of Funded Programs, assistant to the superintendent, and elementary principal.

Dr. White earned her undergraduate degree from Long Island University, her M. A. from Teachers College at Columbia University, and a Doctorate of Education from Fordham University Graduate School of Education. In 2006, the New York State Council of School Superintendents presented the “Pathways to Leadership Scholarship” to Dr. White in recognition of professional and academic credentials coupled with promise in the field of educational administration, including the Superintendency.