Regeneron STEM Competition Names Top 300 High School Scientists, Selected for Achievements in Innovation and Leadership

$1.2 Million Awarded to Nation’s Most Promising Teen Scientists and Their Schools at Regeneron Science Talent Search 2024, Marking the Largest Number of Entrants Since 1960s

Society for Science (the Society) announced the top 300 scholars in the Regeneron Science Talent Search 2024, the nation’s oldest and most prestigious science and math competition for high school seniors. The 300 scholars will be awarded $2,000 each and their schools will be awarded $2,000 for each enrolled scholar.

Society for Science (the Society) announced the top 300 scholars in the Regeneron Science Talent Search 2024, the nation’s oldest and most prestigious science and math competition for high school seniors. The 300 scholars will be awarded $2,000 each and their schools will be awarded $2,000 for each enrolled scholar. Twenty-five students from Westchester, including 10 from schools in River Journal communities were selected.

Local Regeneron Scholars

Name High School Edmund Tsou Briarcliff High School Rashmi Narayanan Briarcliff High School Gautam Gupta Briarcliff High School Christopher Zorn Irvington High School Shae Shandroff Ossining High School Elena Prisament Ossining High School Anabel Reed Ossining High School Aiden Fel Ossining High School Thomas Cong Ossining High School Joseph Weitzen Sleepy Hollow High School

The Regeneron Science Talent Search scholars were selected from 2,162 entrants from 712 high schools across 46 states, Puerto Rico and 10 other countries – the highest number of entrants since 1969 and an increase of over 200 from 2023. Scholars were chosen based on their outstanding research, leadership skills, community involvement, commitment to academics, creativity in asking scientific questions and demonstration of exceptional promise as leaders in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) through original, independent research projects, essays, and recommendations. The 300 scholars hail from 196 American and international high schools in 36 states and China.

The full list of scholars can be viewed here.

“Congratulations to the top 300 scholars in this year’s Regeneron Science Talent Search,” said Maya Ajmera, President and CEO, Society for Science and Executive Publisher, Science News. “We received a record-breaking number of applications this year; interest in this prestigious competition is at an all-time high. I am truly impressed by the quality of the projects and the ingenuity that each student brings to the competition. Their diligence, passion, and perseverance should be celebrated.”

The Regeneron Science Talent Search recognizes and empowers our nation’s most promising young scientists who are generating innovative solutions to solve significant global challenges through rigorous research and discoveries. The competition provides students with a national stage to present new ideas and challenge conventional ways of thinking.

Now in its 102nd year, the Society has played a significant role in educating the public about scientific discoveries and identifying future leaders in STEM. Regeneron has sponsored the Science Talent Search since 2017 as part of its deep commitment to supporting young scientists and future scientific innovation.

This year, research projects cover topics from artificial intelligence/machine learning assistance and detection to climate change prevention for wildfires, floods to drug discovery and more. Other students chose to focus on ways to tackle other pressing societal issues like teen mental health, anxiety, and suicide. With a total of 19 research categories, the top 5 categories among scholars’ projects this year include: Environmental Science, Medicine & Health, Cellular & Molecular Biology, Computational Biology and Behavioral and Social Sciences.

“Congratulations to the Regeneron Science Talent Search 2024 scholars, whose exceptional projects demonstrate their ability to use science to improve the world,” said Christina Chan, Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs at Regeneron. “In partnership with the Society, we are proud to provide this prestigious national platform that recognizes, celebrates, and rewards students for their curiosity and innovation and encourages them to push the boundaries of science to tackle society’s most pressing issues.”

On January 24, 40 of the 300 scholars will be named Regeneron Science Talent Search finalists. The finalists will then compete for more than $1.8 million in awards during a week-long competition in Washington, D.C., taking place March 6-13, 2024.

For over eight decades the Science Talent Search has rewarded talented high school seniors who dedicate countless hours to original research projects and present their results in rigorous reports that resemble graduate school theses. Collectively, Science Talent Search alumni have received millions of dollars in scholarships and won Nobel Prizes, Fields Medals, MacArthur Fellowships, and many other accolades.

Important Dates for 2024:

Top 40 Finalists Announced: January 24, 2024

Regeneron STS Finals Week: March 6-13, 2024

Public Exhibition of Projects: March 10, 2024

Winners Announced at Awards Ceremony: March 12, 2024