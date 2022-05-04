Pulitzer Prize Winning Journalists to Discuss Trending Political News at Westchester Community College President’s Forum

The Westchester Community College Foundation will present the Lester M. Crystal President’s Forum held virtually on Tuesday, May 10th from 5:30 to 7:00PM. The President’s Forum is an annual event featuring a distinguished panel of journalists, political leaders, historians, and other prominent leaders who gather to engage in a balanced discussion on a current topic of political importance.

The theme of this year’s program is Where are We Now? Journalism, Social Media and the State of Democracy and it will feature a tribute to Lester Crystal by Judy Woodruff, anchor and managing editor of PBS NewsHour. The panel will include leading experts in the fields of government and politics, media, foreign affairs, the economy and education, and it will be moderated by Brian Lehrer, host of The Brian Lehrer Show, WNYC Radio’s daily call-in program.

Panelists scheduled to appear include:

Jacqueline Alemany – Washington Post congressional correspondent and author

– Washington Post congressional correspondent and author Helene Cooper – Pulitzer Prize Winning Pentagon Correspondent, The New York Times

– Pulitzer Prize Winning Pentagon Correspondent, The New York Times Linda Greenhouse – Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter, Lecturer in Law, Yale Law School

– Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter, Lecturer in Law, Yale Law School Christina Greer – Associate Professor Political Science, Fordham University

– Associate Professor Political Science, Fordham University Hank Sheinkopf – Political strategist and speaker

– Political strategist and speaker Bret Stephens – Pulitzer Prize winning columnist and Associate Editor, New York Times

The event was named this year to honor the late Lester Crystal for his contribution on behalf of Westchester Community College students. Crystal was the Executive Producer of the PBS NewsHour and former President of MacNeil Lehrer Productions. Past speakers have included President Clinton, Secretaries of State Henry Kissinger and Madeleine Albright, former Chairman of the Federal Reserve Paul Volcker, journalists Paul Krugman and Paul Gigot, and many others. Westchester Community College Foundation board members Betty Cotton and Evelyn Stock co-chair the event.

“We are honored to recognize Lester Crystal’s contribution on behalf of Westchester Community College students by naming this prestigious event in his memory” said Evelyn Stock. “For many years, this event was moderated by Lester, a long- time Executive Producer of the PBS NewsHour and former President of MacNeil Lehrer Productions and a member of the WCC Foundation Board of Directors. We are deeply grateful for his leadership and support for our foundation, and we speak for the students who received support from the many sponsors and donors to our program.”

Sponsors of the Westchester Community College Foundation Lester M. Crystal President’s Forum include JPMorgan Chase and Con Edison. Funds raised from this event will support the Foundation’s Scholarship and Program Fund. To reserve tickets or to sponsor this event visit www.sunywcc.edu/presidents-forum or for more information, contact Jessica Denaro, Director of Development, Annual Giving, Westchester Community College Foundation at 914-774-1608 email jessica.denaro@sunywcc.edu.