Pulitzer Prize Winning Journalists Discuss Trending Political News at Westchester Community College President’s Forum

On May 10th 2022 four Pulitzer-prize winning journalists gathered online to exchange views about the Supreme Court and other political news topics at the annual Westchester Community College Foundation Lester M. Crystal President’s Forum.

Westchester Community College President Dr. Belinda Miles thanked the attendees, sponsors and donors for their support. Dr. Miles was followed by a moving tribute to Lester M. Crystal by Judy Woodruff, anchor and managing editor of PBS NewsHour. The event was named this year to honor the late Lester Crystal for his contribution on behalf of Westchester Community College students. Crystal, a WCC Foundation Board member, was the Executive Producer of the PBS NewsHour and former President of MacNeil Lehrer Productions and for many years the moderator of this event.

Moderator Brian Lehrer, host of The Brian Lehrer Show, WNYC Radio’s daily call-in program, introduced the panel of journalists who were joined by Christina Greer, Associate Professor Political Science, Fordham University, and Hank Sheinkopf, a political strategist and consultant. The journalists who appeared included Jacqueline Alemany, who was recognized on Monday with a Pulitzer prize for her reporting as part of a team at the Washington Post; Helene Cooper, Pulitzer Prize winning Pentagon Correspondent, The New York Times; Linda Greenhouse, Pulitzer Prize winning reporter and, Lecturer in Law, Yale Law School; and Bret Stephens, Pulitzer Prize winning columnist and Associate Editor, New York Times.

“We are so pleased to have been able to offer this program again this year, and thankful for our community who tuned in to view the program.” said Dr. Miles, adding “ The speakers and moderator Brian Lehrer seemed to connect so well with the audience in sharing their insight into important news developments that have gripped our country and the world over the past year. It was a pleasure to see our students participate in the forum, asking the journalists such thought-provoking and timely questions.”

“It was such a pleasure to resume our President’s Forum this year and host such a distinguished panel and moderator who engaged in a spirited discussion about issues that really matter to so many, here in our community and around the world” said Betty Cotton, event co-chairperson. She added “And what better way to relaunch our series than to recognize Lester Crystal’s contributions as this event through the years as an organizer and moderator to our Foundation by naming this prestigious event in his memory.”

Event Cochair Evelyn Stock said “For many years, this event was moderated by Lester, who was also a prominent member of our Board of Directors. We are deeply grateful to Brian Lehrer for his role as moderator, to all of our speakers who set aside time from their hectic schedules to be with us, and to the sponsors and donors who came together to support this program.”

Sponsors of the Westchester Community College Foundation Lester M. Crystal President’s Forum included JPMorgan Chase and Con Edison. Funds raised from this event will support the Foundation’s Scholarship and Program Fund.

A recording of the program will be offered to anyone interested in watching the event that will provide further support for Westchester Community College students through the Foundation. To register visit www.sunywcc.edu/presidents-forum or for more information, contact Jessica Denaro, Director of Development, Annual Giving, Westchester Community College Foundation at 914-606-8571 email jessica.denaro@sunywcc.edu.