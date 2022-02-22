For the Local Good

Pocantico Operation Valentine

February 22, 2022
Students at Pocantico Hills School took time to make Valentine’s Day cards for seniors at Atria Briarcliff Manor as part of the eighth annual Operation Valentine at the school.

Pocantico students put their artistic skills to great use this year with the eighth annual Operation Valentine. In the days leading up to Valentine’s Day, they created cards for older adults who live at Atria Briarcliff Manor.

Ty Amsterdam, now a senior at Briarcliff High School, started Operation Valentine when he was in middle school. His goal was to let senior citizens know how much the community cards about them and wants them to feel special. He has continued to organize the annual event and deliver the cards to the retirement community, where they are distributed to residents. Younger sister Zoe, who is in sixth grade, will coordinate Operation Valentine in future years.

