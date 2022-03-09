Business

Peekskill Rotary Scholarships & Awards 2022 

March 9, 2022

The Scholarships & Awards Program of Rotary Club of Peekskill has as its primary objectives recognizing the achievements of students graduating from Hendrick Hudson, Peekskill and Walter Panas High Schools and encouraging higher education for young people in the Peekskill and Cortlandt area.   

The club’s scholarships and awards support study in a wide range of post-high school study in 4-year, 2-year and vocational programs.  Distinctive to the Rotary program is the focus on service to community, school and family among criteria for selection, in addition to academic achievement.  This criterion is founded on Rotary’s motto of Service Above Self. 

Scholarship applications may be downloaded from the club’s website, peekskillrotary.com.   

Completed applications with supporting material must be received no later than April 30, 2022 for consideration.  Winners will be notified by May 30, 2022, and will be invited to attend a club meeting to receive the award. 

The chart below offers only highlights for each scholarship and award, and students are encouraged to review carefully qualifications and instructions in the applications before applying. 

Scholarship

Amount of Award

 Special eligibility or requirement
Raymond Lapolla Scholarship $1,000 a year for 4 years Academic standing, financial need; essay required
Dr. Joseph Fontana Scholarship $1,000 Musical performance; planned major or minor in music
George Sampson Scholarship $1,000 Vocational merit; planned trade or craft career
Robert Flower Scholarship $500 Student of Hispanic or Latino heritage; essay required
Daniel Sadofsky Scholarship $500 Peekskill HS Interact Club member; essay required
Carmella & Nicholas Bertoline Business Scholarship $1,000 Commitment to business career; essay required (2 awards)
Aaron Manzer Scholarship $1,000 Participation in sports, community service and extracurricular activities; essay required
Bruce Bellom Scholarship (2 Awards) $500 Planned career in criminal justice; essay required
Denise Calabrese Scholarship $1,000 Peekskill HS students only; 1st family member to attend college; financial need; essay required
Dr. Robert J. Hales Scholarship $1,000
Academic, Fellowship & Athletic Awards $500 Winners selected by Guidance Counselors and Athletic Directors

 

