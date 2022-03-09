Peekskill Rotary Scholarships & Awards 2022 

The Scholarships & Awards Program of Rotary Club of Peekskill has as its primary objectives recognizing the achievements of students graduating from Hendrick Hudson, Peekskill and Walter Panas High Schools and encouraging higher education for young people in the Peekskill and Cortlandt area.

The club’s scholarships and awards support study in a wide range of post-high school study in 4-year, 2-year and vocational programs. Distinctive to the Rotary program is the focus on service to community, school and family among criteria for selection, in addition to academic achievement. This criterion is founded on Rotary’s motto of Service Above Self.

Scholarship applications may be downloaded from the club’s website, peekskillrotary.com.

Completed applications with supporting material must be received no later than April 30, 2022 for consideration. Winners will be notified by May 30, 2022, and will be invited to attend a club meeting to receive the award.

The chart below offers only highlights for each scholarship and award, and students are encouraged to review carefully qualifications and instructions in the applications before applying.