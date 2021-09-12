Peekskill Prepares to Future Proof its Public Library  

The Field Library and Board of Trustees have entered into an agreement with the City of Peekskill to lease space in the lower level of Peekskill Neighborhood Center to expand The Library.

The approximately 2,100 square feet will create three new program rooms, staff offices, and will allow the creation of a Tutoring Room in the Children’s Department.

The expansion has been made possible by the support of City of Peekskill residents through budget initiatives over the last five years that have allowed the library to expand program offerings, improve library collections, streamline procedures through the addition of technological advances, and recruit talented and motivated individuals to work at The Field Library.

Additional renovations have been made possible through grant initiatives from Assemblywoman Sandy Galef and Senator Pete Harckham.

STEM Lab

The vision for the new STEM Lab includes a smart board, digital projector, 3D printer, laptops for computer and coding classes, STEM manipulatives, and more. Studies have shown that learning experiences across informal environments (such as public libraries) positively influence science learning in school, attitudes toward science, and pursuit of science-related occupations. The Field Library STEM lab will serve all ages in a variety of ways.

Multipurpose Program Room

The new Program Room will allow space for children’s programs such as our popular Trash to Treasure program, library author events, book clubs, craft programs, and more. This space will contain art and craft supplies, tables and chairs, storage cabinets and flexible furniture for a variety of uses. Our popular book clubs, Field of Mystery and Field Notes, will meet in our new Program Room.

Teen Program Room

At long last The Field Library teens will have their own program space. All teen programs will be held in a separate room designed just for them. Video game tournaments, homework help, book clubs are some of the activities. The Teen Program Room will be equipped with an overhead digital projector and Smart Board for movie nights, interactive lectures, video game tournaments, and more.

Tutoring Room

By moving library staff into offices downstairs, the children’s workroom will be redesigned into a Tutoring/Homework Help Room. There will be individual study tables that can convert to a group study area. Our credentialed teacher will be able to work with the children without the interruptions of our busy children’s area.

To sponsor or contribute towards any of these purchases, contact Jennifer Brown, Executive Director, at jbrown@wlsmail.org or 914-737-7110.