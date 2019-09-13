Pace University Welcomes Westchester Community to Attend Inaugural Communiversity Day

Daylong festival to feature The Harris Project CODA walk, children’s activities, music, giveaways, and more

Pace University, for the first time, will hold Communiversity Day, a daylong celebration to thank residents of Pleasantville, Mount Pleasant, and neighboring communities and welcome them to their 200-acre campus to experience all Pace has to offer.

The inaugural Communiversity Day on Saturday, September 28, will be a day of fun and discovery for all ages with activities that include a charity walk, football and soccer games, drone and robotic demonstrations and workshops, Environmental Center tours featuring Pace’s resident animals, a birds of prey demonstration, children’s activities, music, food trucks, giveaways, and more.

“Pace University is a big part of Westchester, and we want to make sure our neighbors know it,’’ said Pace President Marvin Krislov. “There are classes, concerts, sports, and activities going on here every day. We want Westchester to experience all of that—and keep coming back to visit us.”

In 2017, Pace University completed a five-year, $100 million transformation of its Pleasantville Campus that included new residence halls, a new Environmental Center complex, expansion of its Jeanette and Morris Kessel Student Center, a 14,000-square foot athletics field house, new softball and baseball fields, and a new multi-purpose field. There are more than 3,400 students enrolled on campus, which employs more than 2,000 people (full- and part-time), and attracts 78,000 visitors to the area. It’s estimated that in 2017 Pace contributed $278.5 million in spending to the regional economy.

“If you haven’t been to campus in a while, you haven’t experienced Pace University,’’ said Provost Vanya Quiñones. “Communiversity Day provides the perfect opportunity for families to enjoy our facilities and experience Pace as a community destination.’’

The day will start at 10:00 a.m. with the 2nd Annual Harris Project CODA (co-occurring disorders) Walk, which will bring together hundreds of community members and sports teams from across the region for a two mile walk to raise awareness and funds to promote better treatment for people with mental health and substance abuse issues. DJ Mike Allan of NEW 102.7 will emcee the walk.

The walk will be followed by a day of activities which include:

11:00 a.m.–2:30 p.m.: Family Fun Activities in the Alumni Quad. Family-friendly fun with Pace’s student organizations and clubs hosting a variety of activities including arts and crafts, carnival booths, photo opportunities, and games! Food trucks, including Crafty ‘Cue BBQ, Waffle Box, and Westchester Burger, will be available along Shirley Beth’s Way.

12:00 p.m.–3:00 p.m.: Pace University Football vs. Saint Anselm in Pace Stadium. Catch the Setters as they take on rival St. Anselm in a key Northeast 10 game at Pace Stadium. Be one of the first 100 to register for Communiversity Day and get a free ticket. Don’t forget to wear your blue and gold!

Join James Eyring, assistant director of the Dyson College Nature Center and master falconer, for an unforgettable demonstration with hawks, owls, and falcons. Meet our gyrfalcon, Elvis, and learn about the role these predators play in a healthy natural community and the Nature Center’s work with birds of prey. Be prepared as several of these raptors zoom past you in free flight!

Come visit the animals who call the Dyson College Environmental Center home. A student guided visit will introduce you to the Environmental Center and the places you can go to visit the animals. Our farm animals and birds are popular with the entire Pace community giving smiles, helping to relieve stress, and in some cases providing substitutes for pets left at home.

3:00 p.m.–5:00 p.m.: Organic Vegetable Gardening at the Environmental Center

Walk through our organic vegetable garden and talk to the students and staff who care for it. Learn about some of the techniques and methods used to grow vegetables without synthetic fertilizers or pesticides. Perfect for the beginner who wants to grow vegetables at home next spring. The program is ongoing so you can come and go at any time between 3:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Cap off your day by watching Pace women’s soccer battle with Northeast 10 conference foe Assumption at Pace Stadium. Admission is free!

Registration and information is available at the Communiversity Day website.