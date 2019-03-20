Pace University Launches New Master of Science in Occupational Therapy

The Weekday Program is the First One in New York State to Be Offered in a Hybrid Format

Pace University’s College of Health Professions (CHP) is launching a new Master of Science in Occupational Therapy, its sixth graduate degree launched in two years. The Bureau of Labor Statistics projects a 24% increase in the employment of occupational therapists by 2026. The MS in Occupational Therapy at Pace is designed to meet the needs of this rapidly growing field and produce competent and ethical practitioners. The program offers a unique hybrid learning approach, combining both online and face-to-face instruction; allowing students flexibility and preparing them for exciting careers in Occupational Therapy.

CHP’s 28-month, 70 credit program is organized around four major themes including evidence-based practice and scholarship, occupation and client-centered approaches, ethics and interprofessional practice, and innovation and technology. Students will be equipped with the capabilities to maximize clients’ quality of life and occupation engagement.

Students in the program will utilize a technologically advanced anatomy visualization system and practice in a variety of simulated settings including a model apartment. Students will share CHP’s Interprofessional Center for Healthcare Simulation with other health professions specialties providing opportunities to collaborate with other disciplines.

Supawadee Lee, Ph.D., M.S., M.A., O.T.R./L., S.I.P.T., a licensed pediatric occupational therapist, educator, and researcher is the Founding Program Director and Assistant Professor of the Occupational Therapy program. According to Lee, “Our MSOT program aims to educate and empower students to become critical thinkers and life-long learners through engaging in hands-on, problem-solving, and active learning experience that incorporate clinical simulations, case-based method, and real-life experience.”

College of Health Professions Dean Harriet R. Feldman, Ph.D., R.N., F.A.A.N. said, “We are so excited to add this important professional program to our growing College of Health Professions. Occupational Therapy students will work alongside professionals in Nursing, Physician Assistant, and Nutrition and Dietetics students on our Pleasantville Campus and interact with students in Communication Sciences and Disorders in New York City. To round out our interprofessional set of programs, the undergraduate Health Science students will have a growing set of graduate programs to aspire to.”

This program is currently accepting applications for fall 2019, effective immediately. To learn more about the program or to apply for fall, visit www.pace.edu/ot.

Note: The program is pending approval of NYSED and has applied for accreditation by ACOTE. It anticipates obtaining candidacy status in April 2019.

