Ossining Summer Food Program Starts July 1

The Ossining School District’s Summer Food Program, which provides free breakfast and lunch weekdays to children 18 and under, begins July 1.

The program will serve breakfast from 8-9:30 a.m. and lunch from noon to 1:30 p.m. at Ossining High School, 29 South Highland Ave., and Park School, 22 Edward St. The meals can be eaten on site, provided students maintain social distance and wear masks while not seated, or taken as grab-and-go meals.

Evening distribution of meals is available at Park School Wednesdays only from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Parent pick-up is permitted; one breakfast and lunch per child per day.

There are several lunch drop-off locations throughout the district:

12:05 p.m., Snowden Avenue and Matilda Street

12:20 p.m., Ossining Public Library, 53 Croton Ave.

12:35 p.m., Linden Avenue and Dale Avenue

12:50 p.m., Wolden Road and Ellis Place

1:05 p.m., State Street and William Street

“Summer food service providers have been frontline heroes of the pandemic, continuing to bring nutritious meals to children while school buildings were closed, offering our students a feeling of normalcy and security in a time of real uncertainty and anxiety,” Board of Regents Chancellor Lester W. Young said in a statement. “The critical need for summer food service sites cannot be emphasized enough while families are still struggling with the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

There are no income requirements for the Summer Food Program, which runs through Aug. 20. The program is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and administered by the state Education Department, with assistance from Hunger Solutions – New York.

To find a location for summer meals, call 211 or 1-866-3-HUNGRY; text “food” to 877-877; or visit SummerMealsNY.org or the USDA online map at www.fns.usda.gov/meals4kids. For more information about Ossining’s program, call 914-941-7700, ext. 1338, or visit www.oufsdbolt.com.Bottom of Form

Individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing or have speech disabilities may contact the USDA through the Federal Relay Service at 800-877-8339. Persons with disabilities who require alternate means of communication for information can contact the state Education Department or the Ossining School District.

The USDA is an equal opportunity provider and employer. The agency and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, sex, disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity. To file a complaint, complete the form at www.ascr.usda.gov/complaint_filing_cust.html, or call 866-632-9992 to request one.