Ossining Students Learn Advocacy Skills at Anti-Hate Conference

Five students from Anne M. Dorner Middle School, an Anti-Defamation League No Place for Hate School, were invited to attend the Students Together Opposing Prejudice (S.T.O.P.) annual conference Jan. 14.

Social studies teachers selected students with the potential to be leaders in change, said AMD Assistant Principal Nicole Chaluisan, who also attended the virtual conference as the No Place for Hate School coordinator. “It was a powerful program that had our students engaging virtually with others across the region,” she said.

The students who participated were JaNia Bonner, Jayla Klainbard, Jolie Stambaugh, Liliana DeOliveira Scappaticci and Shanti Jimenez. The focus of this year’s conference was intersectionality and women in activism. It was centered around student voice and how they can be advocates.

“It was wonderful to hear them speak up in such a large setting, and several of our students made connections with other students discussing shared experiences,” Ms. Chaluisan said.

AMD students want to use what they learned to make the school a safe space for Black and Hispanic students, as well as those who are part of the LGBTQ community.