Ossining School District to Launch Mental Health Tips Text Line

The Ossining School District and its new Culture of Care Learning Academy are launching the Ossining CARES Mental Health Tips Text Line to build mental health awareness, advocacy and support.

The text line will send out weekly text messages with positive mental health and social emotional wellness tips to students, parents and families. They will be brief messages with great reminders on how to remain resilient in the face of adversity by lifting our mood and adopting strategies. Sample topics include gratitude, generosity, empathy, mindfulness, inclusion, courage and creativity. The program will start in March.

“In this time of enhanced stress and anxiety, any additional support we can give to one another can go a long way,” said Dr. Dixelia Lopez, Ossining’s director of school counseling.

All Ossining families with students in grades K-12 that have a mobile number on file will automatically receive these messages. The same is true for Ossining High School students. There will be an opt-out feature for anyone who does not wish to receive the texts. Faculty and staff can also sign up for the texts.

The Culture of Care/Social Emotional Learning Initiative is part of the district’s Long Range Plan and uses a whole-child, whole community approach to supporting students, families and the community.

“Culture of Care is a key pillar in our plan because we recognize that kindness, a sense of belonging, and social and emotional growth are critical factors in helping our scholars advance as learners,” said Dr. Raymond Sanchez, superintendent of schools. “We believe our Ossining CARES Mental Health Tips Text Line will have a positive impact on our students, families and community.”

Anyone can follow the Culture of Care/Social Emotional Learning Initiative on Twitter at @olaculture or visit the OLA YouTube channel for parent- and student-friendly resources.

If you have any questions about the Ossining CARES Mental Health Tips Text Line, please contact Dr. Lopez or email olacultureofcare@ossiningufsd.org.