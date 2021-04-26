Ossining School District Thanks Youth Alliance for Enriching Students’ Lives

From leadership programs and career exploration opportunities to a generous donation to the Ossining High School Guidance Fund, the Brieant Youth Alliance has been a valuable resource in the Ossining community for many years.

So far in 2021, the BYA contributed $7,000 to the Guidance Fund to help pay for AP and SUNY college courses; launched the S.H.I.E.L.D. Program (Students Helping to Influence Environments with Leadership & Diversity) virtually at Roosevelt School; and announced it will award a $1,000 scholarship each year to a graduating OHS senior who is part of the BYA Future Young Leaders Program.

Ossining Superintendent Raymond Sanchez and Board of Education trustees thanked the organization and its director, Diane Magri Fraser, during a Feb. 24 board meeting. The alliance is named after the late Charles L. Brieant, an Ossining resident and former chief judge of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York. It partners with Ossining, the surrounding communities, the Ossining Chamber of Commerce and Woodfield Detention Cottage for youth to provide free educational programs.

In addition to S.H.I.E.L.D. for fifth-graders, the BYA offers the Life Long Leaders Program at Anne M. Dorner Middle School and the Future Young Leaders Program at OHS.

The Brieant Youth Alliance has served more than 4,500 children and teens, roughly 2,600 of whom have been incarcerated youth. In the summer of 2020, the BYA paid for two OHS students to attend the Shattemuc Sailing Academy at the Shattemuc Yacht Club, and it provided three scholarships totaling $15,000 to the Westchester Barber Academy.