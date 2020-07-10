Ossining School District Is Providing Free Breakfast, Lunch for Children  

The Ossining School District is participating in the Summer Food Service Program, which provides free breakfast and lunch each weekday to children 18 and under.

Families can pick up “grab and go” meals between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. weekdays at Park School, 22 Edward St. There are no income requirements for the Ossining meals program, which runs through Aug. 21.

The Summer Food Service Program is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and administered by the New York State Education Department, with assistance from Hunger Solutions New York. The Education Department anticipates serving more than 20 million nutritious meals to about 400,000 children this summer.

“The state Education Department has worked with our partners across the state throughout the COVID-19 emergency to ensure that all students have access to consistent, healthy meals throughout the school shutdown,” Interim Education Commissioner Shannon Tahoe said. “Thanks to our work with the USDA, we are able to also fill the gap in the summer months and provide kids with much-needed, nutritious meals and a sense of security for families and communities.”

There are nearly 3,000 sites across New York. For more information about Ossining’s program, call 914-941-7700, ext. 1338, or visit www.oufsdbolt.com.

To locate other sites, call 2-1-1, 866-3-HUNGRY; text “food” or “comida” to 877-877; or visit SummerMealsNY.org or the USDA online map at www.fns.usda.gov/meals4kids.

Program information may be available in languages other than English.

Individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing or have speech disabilities may contact the USDA through the Federal Relay Service at 800-877-8339. Persons with disabilities who require alternate means of communication for information can contact the state Education Department or the Ossining School District.

The USDA is an equal opportunity provider and employer. The agency and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, sex, disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity.