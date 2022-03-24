Ossining Ed Prep Academy Gives Insight Into The World Of Education

Kayla Ardon, a sophomore at Ossining High School, helped two students solve a problem in Samantha Escobar’s seventh-grade math class. She hopes to one day become a teacher.

Kayla was one of 15 students from Ossining High School who was visiting the Anne M. Dorner Middle School as part of the Ed Prep Academy. These students were at the middle school on March 3 to observe a variety of classes and see how teachers managed their classrooms. The high school students were divided into small groups and observed math, history, science, English and other classes.

The academy is a pilot program offered this year, and those in the course can earn college education credits to SUNY New Paltz during their sophomore year. “We are hoping to grow it,” ENL teacher Beth Testa said.

“They have to train their mind to walk the hallways as a future teacher,” she continued. “They are really doing an amazing job. I just try to encourage them.”

Sophomore Joanna Gooden hopes to become a special education teacher, having been inspired by her eighth-grade teacher.

“I can help someone in life. It’s something I always wanted to do,” she said. Her visit to Brookside Elementary School earlier this year cemented her desire to pursue a career in education. “Since then,” she said. “I’ve wondered how it would be to teach older kids.”

The academy, begun at SUNY New Paltz, was originally created to encourage bilingual students to pursue careers in education.

“Hopefully it will be a grow-your-own program. That way they will want to come back and teach in Ossining. They will be my future colleagues,” Ms. Testa said.