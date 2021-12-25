Ossining Community Spirit on Display at Winter Wonderland Event

The Ossining School District held its second annual Winter Wonderland at Ossining High School Dec. 17. Children and families had a chance to pick up toys, books, gloves and more as they visited with Santa and joined in on holiday songs.

Winter Wonderland was sponsored by the district’s OPRIME program, which provides books, necessities, enrichment, training and other opportunities to students and parents/guardians. Some of the organizations that OPRIME partners with are the Ossining Public Library, 914 Cares, Neighbors Link, Open Door Family Medical Centers and Feeding Westchester.

Dozens of OHS and Roosevelt School students helped set up the event and gave out books, toys and other items, along with bags of food from Feeding Westchester.