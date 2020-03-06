Ossining Children’s Center Board of Directors Honored at ADO’s Annual Awards Breakfast

On March 5, the Ossining Children’s Center’s Board of Directors was honored by the Association of Development Officers at its annual Awards Breakfast. The award cited the OCC Board’s “transformational leadership in creating a new child care and education center in downtown Ossining.” The breakfast at Tappan Hill in Tarrytown, honors individuals and organizations who have made significant contributions to their communities.

The new child care and education center, slated to open in the fall of 2020, will enable OCC to enhance its educational programs and expand the number of children served by 50%. The new center will house all three of OCC’s existing programs, and offer enhanced classroom space and large outdoor play areas with Hudson River views.

The additional slots will help address the growing need for child care in the Ossining Community. In keeping with the Center’s founding philosophy emphasizing the importance of social and economic diversity, a portion of slots will be available to families who participate in OCC’s tuition assistance program. In addition, the Center’s downtown location will enhance Ossining’s revitalization efforts, bringing increased economic activity and job opportunities for local residents.

“This project would not have been possible without the extraordinary participation and fundraising efforts of the OCC Board” said Executive Director Howard Milbert. “Thanks to the Board’s enthusiastic engagement, OCC has raised almost $15 million towards our $17.8 million capital campaign goal for the building and a tuition assistance fund.”

The capital campaign is enjoying support from generous individuals in the Greater Ossining Community, government support from the State of New York, and a Federal Community Development Block Grant administered by the Westchester County Planning Department. The new building will be named for Rebecca and Arthur Samberg, who made a generous lead gift to launch the capital campaign.

“We were honored to receive this award from the ADO,” said Marilyn Wishnie, an OCC Board member and Co-Chair of the Capital Campaign. “My favorite part of this experience has been seeing the reaction of our children and families.”