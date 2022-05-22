OHS Senior Celebrates Passion for Filmmaking with Recent Award

For as long as she can remember senior Daisy Bolger has had access to cameras, either filming or having fun in front of the lens, making silly videos with her sister and film-editor dad. Those early days inspired her to continue filming and are now the basis for her future plans. She will be attending Ithaca College to study film.

Daisy is well on her way to success. This spring she was the recipient of the Lower Hudson Valley Media Art Show’s President’s Film Award for her film “Ossining Black History and Culture.”

The film, originally 15 minutes long, but edited to four minutes for the competition, examines an exhibit at the local Bethany Arts Community in which the filmmaker interviewed local historian Joyce Sharrock Cole about the BAC’s Black History exhibit.

“I focused on a tour of the exhibit and the interview with Ms. Cole,” Daisy said.

Editing is one of her favorite aspects of filmmaking.

“It’s like a little brain teaser figuring out what is important and what is not,” she said. “I am someone who gets attached to shots and scenes, but as an editor I get joy out of cutting what you don’t need.”

The award-winning film was one of three that Daisy submitted to the competition. The others are the films “Aftermath,” a silent horror film, and “Portrait of a Place: Actors Conservatory Theatre.” Both were recognized in the Exemplary Films, Animation and Videos category.

Daisy began taking film classes in her sophomore year at OHS. That led to an independent study under the direction of art teacher Ronald Whitehead.

“Mr. Whitehead keeps me accountable,” she said. “The class is really fun, and it’s nice to be able to help others out.”

“Daisy has all of the attributes a strong filmmaker needs,” Mr. Whitehead said. “Her work ethic is amazing, her technical and editing skills are awesome, and her creativity is off the charts.”

Daisy has also enjoyed acting, performing at the Yonkers-based Actors Conservatory Theatre, which was founded by her grandmother. She also has worked as an OHS social media intern, assisting with videography and photography for the school’s social media platforms. She writes for the school newspaper and served as vice president of the Environmental Club, all while working two photography-based jobs.

Although she said she will miss her teachers, family, and friends, Daisy is ready for whatever comes next.

“I’m happy and excited about my path from here,” she said. “I get to meet new people and learn new things.”