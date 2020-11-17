New Ossining Children’s Center Opens

On Monday, November 16, staff of the Ossining Children’s Center (OCC) welcomed children into the new Rebecca and Arthur Samberg Building at 32 State Street. Plans for the new building began some five years ago as board members contemplated the Center’s long-term stability, the growing need for child care in the community, and the state of the organization’s two well-worn Victorian era buildings on South Highland Avenue.

The building can accommodate up to 220 children, tripling the number of slots available for infants and doubling the number of toddler classrooms. The facility boasts multiple playgrounds, a large indoor multipurpose room/gym, as well as 14 state of the art classrooms. Moreover, the large airy classrooms, MERV-13 filters in the ventilation system, and ground floor classrooms with their own individual entrances are all health-conscious features that are critical during the current pandemic.

“For 125 years, OCC has provided a loving, nurturing environment for children,” said Executive Director Howard Milbert. “Our programs provide the emotional and educational foundations that children need to succeed in school and in life. Our new facility reflects the high-quality nurturing educational experiences that happen at OCC every day. In addition to providing quality reliable childcare for working parents, the Samberg Building is a key part of Ossining’s efforts to revitalize the downtown area. The Center will help to increase economic activity in the surrounding neighborhood and create jobs for local residents.”