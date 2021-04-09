‘Miss New York 2021’ to Be Crowned in Peekskill

The 2021 Miss New York and Miss New York’s Outstanding Teen Competitions will be held at the Paramount Hudson Valley Theater in Peekskill, NY on May 30. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Miss America Competition and all Miss America state and local competitions were postponed from 2020 to 2021.

“We are absolutely thrilled to have the Miss New York Competition in the city of Peekskill for the second time, especially after a delayed year of events. The community members, business owners, and city officials have been such a joy and pleasure to work with and our candidates are looking forward to spending time in Peekskill once again,” said Sloane Lewis, Director of the Miss New York Scholarship Organization.

In June 2019, Lauren Molella from Millbrook won the Miss New York title and placed among the top 15 in the final competition. Molella was also awarded 2nd place for the Women in STEM Scholarship at the 2020 Miss America Competition. Currently, Molella is doctoral student at the University of Indianapolis majoring in clinical psychology in hopes to become a doctor on a veteran medical care team. Sarah Lawrence, Miss New York’s Outstanding Teen 2019, is a sophomore at the George Washington University majoring in International Affairs and Public Health.

Both Molella and Lawrence will be featured at competition, along with other former titleholders and the 22 Miss candidates and 18 Teen candidates vying for the job of Miss New York 2021 and Miss New York’s Outstanding Teen 2021.

In September 2018, the Miss New York Organization made history when New York’s Nia Franklin was crowned Miss America 2019 claiming New York’s 7th Miss America – an iconic moment for the organization as they now hold the record for the most Miss Americas of any other state.