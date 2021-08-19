For the Local Good

Maryknoll Fathers and Brothers Donation Supports Local Schools

August 19, 2021

On Tuesday, August 17, 2021, representatives of Maryknoll Fathers and Brothers’ Community Outreach Team delivered two large boxes of backpacks and school supplies to the main office of the Ossining Union Free School District in Ossining, NY. The back-to-school supplies were donated by Maryknoll’s employees and Society members in support of Maryknoll’s mission vision to “share the Maryknoll spirit with others” and to “develop networks of partnerships with groups in civil society.”

“This is just one of three employee donation drives we hold each year at Maryknoll,” said Maryknoll’s Community Outreach Team Member, Brother Wayne Fitzpatrick, M.M. “We hold a food drive each Thanksgiving and try to diversify the other two based on the needs of the community.”  Earlier this year, Maryknoll donated close to 100 purses with personal care products to The Walter Hoving Home in Garrison, NY with their “Bags of Care” drive.

Delivering Maryknoll provided supplies

Ossining School District representative Megan Mastrogiacomo commented, “As we prepare for back to school and believe in a culture of care, I am grateful to community organizations like Marykoll that come together for our students and participate in a school supply drive! These supplies will be given to our students to help them be ready for another successful school year.”

