Main Street School Students Observe Unity Day

Fourth and fifth grade students from Irvington’s Main Street School observed Unity Day, the signature event of National Bullying Prevention Month, on Oct. 20. Joining students from all over the country, they raised awareness for the prevention of bullying.

Throughout the day, the students wore their orange and white shirts before gathering on the school’s lawn to form peace, love and equality in celebration of kindness, friendship and their tight-knit community.

“We strive for a kind, respectful and inclusive environment at Main Street School,” Principal Joyce Chapnick said. “It is our hope that our daily efforts to embed character-building, as well as our special events related to character-building, will foster a positive environment in which children can learn.”

As part of the campaign, the students raised money for PACER’s National Bullying Prevention Center, which leads social change to prevent childhood bullying, and Be A Friend Project, which brings peer support to young victims of bullying through deliveries of letters. Throughout the school year, fourth and fifth graders will participate in the Be A Friend Project by writing letters to students to let them know that they matter and they are not alone.