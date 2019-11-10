Local Residents Help School Secure New Grand Piano 

When Amy Monachelli, a Tarrytown resident and General Manager at Oxford Properties, heard that the Steinway Grand Piano played in the public atrium of Olympic Tower on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan needed a new home, she and her husband Andrew immediately thought about the Tarrytown School District.

“When we learned that the piano needed a new home, Amy and I thought of the Tarrytown School District as we have two children at Washington Irving, and the oldest plays an instrument and sings in chorus,” said Andrew. “Amy and I were thrilled that we could bring this opportunity to our local school district where it will hopefully benefit many students for a long time.”

As the owner of Handy Andy, Fix it!, Andrew knew exactly how to get the piano from the City to Sleepy Hollow High School where it is now ready to be enjoyed by generations of students.

“This is one of the most generous donations I have seen in 20 years of teaching in Public Schools,” said Micah Sprague, Performing Arts Department Chair of the Public Schools of the Tarrytowns. “The piano is a beautiful instrument that will positively impact students for decades to come. It speaks to the incredible support this community gives to the Performing Arts. From the Performing Arts Boosters to the Foundation; the Board of Education; administration; and individual donors like this–the Public Schools of the Tarrytowns is an amazing place to be a Performing Arts Educator.”