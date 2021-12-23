Live Music Performances are Back at Todd Elementary

The sweet sound of violins, flutes and clarinets in the hallways is back at Todd Elementary School to the delight of students and teachers alike.

This week, in celebration of the holidays and festivities, students from the Todd School band and orchestra in fourth and fifth grades, performed holiday tunes during the lunch periods in the cafeteria.

“Performers were delighted to play for their peers and brought lots of holiday cheer to their classes,” said orchestra teacher Nicole Pearson and band teacher Gwynne Whitman.

Olivia Lee and Avani Shandilya played the flute, while Camila Lanier played the clarinet. In a separate performance, Penelope Stern and Claire Yang played the violin.

The songs in the performances included “Jingle Bells,” “Silent Night,” “Dreidel,” “Kwanza Celebration,” “We Wish You a Merry Christmas”, “Joy to the World,” and “Up on the Housetop.”

“We are so impressed and proud of the hard work and courage each of the performers displayed during the performances,” Ms. Pearson and Ms. Whitman said. “Students approached each of the eight performances with confidence and enthusiasm. They did a great job!”

“Music will continue to bring people together no matter what” Ms. Pearson and Ms. Whitman added. “We are thrilled to have students performing at Todd again.”

“We hope the concerts have brought joy to the students during this holiday season,” Ms. Pearson and Ms. Whitman said.