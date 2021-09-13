Linda’s Legacy

A Monthly Retrospective of Linda Puglisi’s 30 Years as Town of Cortlandt Supervisor

As a former Preschool Director, Supervisor Puglisi is as comfortable speaking with students in classrooms (pictured here at Walter Panas High School) as she is governing in Town Hall.

In September, our children go back to school. The relaxing days of summer are now behind us; going to the town pool, taking family vacations, playing sports, summer concerts, barbecues, neighborhood parties, fireworks on July 4th, and all the other great times.

However, the education of our children is very important, and we are fortunate to have excellent school districts in our community – and wonderful families with children of all ages.

The Town kicks off the fall months with fireworks, literally, at our annual Cortlandt Family Fun Day (this year on Sept. 18, raindate Sept. 19).

Then we move into our October events … a 5K Run for all ages, and several Halloween parties including a Dog Parade. Yes, they are also dressed in festive costumes. Lots of fun!

***

Many years ago, I was part of creating our first Youth Center in a small house leased to the town off Albany Post Road. When we outgrew this space, the Town Board and I agreed to build a new Youth Center off Memorial Drive, near the New York State Police headquarters.

It opened September 2009 and has been a great and safe environment for many young people throughout the years. The Director and staff are all highly qualified to supervise our children. We also have a well-supervised drop-in center called the C.U.E. (Cortlandt Town Center Community Room), with a pool table, games, TV, and more near the movie theater at the Cortlandt Town Center.

The Town Recreation Department is staffed by dedicated individuals who run our many youth programs … basketball, lacrosse, softball, and they assist with football and many other programs. Soon, we’ll also have the increasingly popular sport of pickleball.

***

We are very proud of our Town Pool campus, with all of its amenities, and our Summer Camps are always a big hit. For the very young children, we have a network of playgrounds and other activities for their enjoyment.

Over the years, I have enjoyed handing out trophies to the boys and girls on our sports teams. Each child receives a trophy. Special thanks to our volunteer coaches who make these programs both valuable and memorable.

Another very special part of being Supervisor is when young people come into Town Hall to meet with me to learn about our local government.

***

It could be a Boy Scout or Girl Scout troop, or classrooms from the public schools. Sometimes it is just one student interviewing me for a report assignment. All of these are wonderful experiences.

The students always have great questions — and suggestions, I may add. I tell them that when they grow up, perhaps they will be Town Supervisor, or Governor, or even President.

I also tell them they can become whatever they want to, and that whatever is in their future, I know they will be great!

As a parent, a grandmother, and as a former Preschool Director, I love working with and meeting our Cortlandt youth. They are the best!