Latino U College Access to Hold 7th Annual Visiones Benefit

Visiones Furthers their Mission of Supporting Latino Youth and their Pursuit of Higher Education

Latino U College Access (LUCA) will be hosting its 7th Annual Benefit Fundraiser Visiones: Transforming Lives, Fulfilling Dreams on Thursday, November 7th from 6:00pm-9:30pm at Abigail Kirsch at Tappan Hill Mansion in Tarrytown, NY. This year’s honorees are Nancy Lieberman and Mark Ellman with the Founder’s Award; PepsiCo with the Corporate Partner Award; and Wendy Aglietti, NM Morris Family Foundation with the Community Advocate Award.

“This year’s theme is Transforming Lives, Fulfilling Dreams,” said Shirley Acevedo Buontempo, Founder and CEO, Latino U College Access. “We celebrate the bright future of the students we serve, their contributions to the future of Westchester County, and the future of our organization as we continue to change lives and provide opportunities for Latino youth who will be the first in their family to attend college. It is through the generosity, support, and commitment from the members of our community as well as our honorees that we are able to help our students overcome any obstacles in the college enrollment process and guide them towards successfully graduating and embarking on their careers. Empowering students who would otherwise not have access to resources has a long term impact on our community, workforce, and economy.”

Attendees will enjoy an evening that includes a cocktail hour filled with festive Latin flair, dinner, live auction, and a fund-a-need that will benefit programs for LUCA Scholars. This year’s Visiones For more information about the event and sponsorship opportunities available, please contact Chereese Jervis-Hill at (914) 218-3968 or email event@latinou.org.

Latino U College Access (LUCA) is a 501 (c) (3) nonprofit organization that transforms lives by making college dreams a reality for low-income, high-achieving Latino students. LUCA’s mission is to increase college enrollment and completion among first generation Latino students by providing equal access and guidance through education, outreach, collaboration, and advocacy, enabling students to reach their full potential. To learn more about LUCA or to make a donation in support of their mission, please visit www.latinou.org.