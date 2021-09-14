Lakeland School District Fills Senior Posts 

Dr. Shannon O’Grady has been appointed Assistant Principal at Lincoln-Titus Elementary School in Crompond.

She previously was Assistant Principal for Hillcrest Elementary in Peekskill City School District.

She was with the New York City Department of Education for many years, holding various positions in the Bronx, including Teacher, Grant Supervisor/Administrator, Assistant Principal, and Director of School Renewal.

Shannon earned her doctorate from Manhattanville College, Master of Science for School Administration and Elementary Education from Mercy College, and Bachelor of Arts from SUNY Plattsburgh.

***

Zizette Deutsch was named Special Education Supervisor assigned to Lincoln-Titus and to Lakeland Copper Beech Middle School in Yorktown.

She was at Rockland BOCES, where she was Division Assistant Principal since 2015, and served as Chairperson of CPSE/CSE (Committee on Preschool Special Education/Committee on Special Education), and as 504 (Civil Rights Compliance) Coordinator at Suffern Central School District.

Previously, she held roles for the New York City Department of Education, Bergen County Special Services, and at the YCS (Youth Consultation Service) Sawtelle Learning Center in Paramus, N.J.

She has also taught graduate-level courses at the College of St. Rose and New York University as an adjunct professor. She holds a Master of Science from CUNY City College and a Bachelor of Arts from CUNY Queens College, in addition to Advanced Certificates from the College of St. Rose.