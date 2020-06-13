Lakeland District Names Brendan Lyons as Superintendent 

Brendan Lyons, Ed.D. has been hired as Superintendent of Schools for Lakeland Central School District (LCSD), announced the Board of Education (BOE). The appointment is effective July 1, 2020.

Lyons, who comes to Lakeland from the same post in Arlington Central School District in Dutchess County, succeeds Dr. George Stone, who previously announced that he will retire on June 30, 2020, after serving in the position for 10 years.

“We are grateful for Dr. Stone’s leadership and commitment to the Lakeland community over the years,” said Mike Daly, Lakeland BOE President.

Brendan Lyons began his 25-year career as a social studies teacher at Arlington High School, and was named superintendent in 2013. He has been responsible for a $215 million annual operating budget and supervising four assistant superintendents and 11 building principals.

Dr. Lyons’s contributions to the district include initiating a strategic planning process and developing an equity initiative that examined student disciplinary practices, course enrollment, and grading.

“I look forward to fully immersing myself in learning about the district and the people in it, said Dr. Lyons, who completed his doctoral work in educational leadership at Seton Hall University.