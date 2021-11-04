Lakeland Board of Ed Members Honored for Their Service 

Lakeland’s Board of Ed honorees are (standing, from left) Adam E. Kaufman (President), Donald B. Pinkowsky, Anna Massaro, Angela Conti (now resigned), Robert E. Mayes, Michael G. Daly (Vice President); (sitting, from left) are Rachelle Nardelli, Becky Burfeind, Denise Kness.

The New York State School Boards Association designated Oct. 18 – 22 as School Board Recognition Week to promote awareness and understanding of the important work performed by school board members.

Lakeland Central School District joined public school districts across the state to honor board members for their commitment to the Lakeland community and its children.

***

Here are the Board of Education members serving Lakeland Central School District, with the year their service began ….

Adam E. Kaufman , President (2019)

Michael G. Daly , Vice President (2015)

Becky Burfeind , (2019)

Angela Conti , Trustee (2018-2021)

Denise Kness , Trustee (2014)

Anna Massaro , Trustee (2021)

Robert E. Mayes , Trustee (2018)

Rachelle Nardelli , Trustee (2014)

Donald B. Pinkowsky , Trustee (2019)

Board members were presented with a Certificate of Recognition at the Oct. 21, 2021 Board of Education Business meeting at Van Cortlandtville Elementary School.

***

“The men and women on our school board are committed to providing all students with the academic, social, and emotional support and resources they need to achieve their fullest potential,” said Interim Superintendent Dr. Karen Gagliardi. “They understand the enormous responsibility that our community entrusts them with and exercise conscientious decision-making in order to best serve our students and families. This week we honor their many contributions throughout the year.”

Gagliardi said the key work of school boards is to support the District’s mission of fully preparing students to meet life’s challenges, achieving educational excellence, setting high standards, and expecting the best from students, teachers, administrators, and staff.