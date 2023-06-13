Irvington’s Dows Lane Third Grader Receives Distinguished Student Award

Chloe Vesey, a third grade student in Christopher Cullen and Joan Burns’ class at Dows Lane, was honored with the 2023 Westchester County Clerk’s Distinguished Student Award on June 1.

Timothy Idoni, Westchester County clerk, sent a letter that said the County Clerk’s Distinguished Student Award is for a student “who has shown commitment not only to academic achievement, but also to serving her community.”

Chloe has been growing her hair all year and last week, she cut it to donate it to Locks of Love, a nonprofit organization that provides hair to children with medical hair loss.

“We are teaching all of our students to give back to the community, and Chloe is setting an example of how an 8-year-old child can do that,” Principal Andrea Kantor said.