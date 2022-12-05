Irvington Union Free School District Goes Green with Solar Lighting

The Irvington Middle School and High School campus has been transformed to include solar lighting as part of the district’s capital project and commitment to the environment. Crews recently completed the installation of 24 light poles with solar panels and LED light fixtures.

“The district chose to use solar lights for parking and walkway lighting to reduce our energy costs and provide an example to the community and students on applications for sustainability and going green,” Assistant Superintendent for Business Carol Stein said. “They all contain batteries for electrical storage so repeated, non-sunny days will not result in reduced lighting. The lights can also be programmed for optimal brightness.”

Stein said the district received a generous donation from a community member who helped make the project economically feasible. Additionally, members of the district’s Wellness and Sustainability Committee played a key role in moving the district along toward its goal.

In addition to the solar lighting, the high school entrance was redesigned over the summer and fall to be handicap accessible, which required a change in the grading of the area, including the staff parking lot and drop-off travel lanes. The project provided the construction of an ADA-accessible walkway with proper security through the double vestibule concept.

Also, as part of its sustainability efforts, the district has replanted trees and is working on a longer-term landscaping plan with the help of community members and students. This plan will address the planting of native plants, pollinator gardens and other garden areas to allow a more natural habitat versus grass, which requires more maintenance.