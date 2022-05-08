Irvington UFSD earns 2022 National Recognition for Music Education

Irvington Union Free School District has been honored with the 2022 Best Communities for Music Education Award by the National Association for Music Merchants Foundation for its outstanding commitment to music education. This is the third consecutive year the district has received the prestigious award.

“This prestigious music award is recognized all over the country,” said Debra McCumber, high school band director and music department chair. “It is a true honor to receive it and speaks to the strength of our music program. This is such a moment of pride for our music department, students, district and community.”

The district is one of 738 school districts nationally to be recognized with the Best Communities for Music Education designation. According to the organization, this year’s awards program was designed to celebrate schools and districts adapting, innovating and persevering in the face of change. Now in its 23rd year, the award program recognizes outstanding efforts by teachers, administrators, parents, students and community leaders who have made music education part of a well-rounded education.

To qualify for the designation, the district answered detailed questions about funding, graduation requirements, music class participation, instruction time, facilities, support for the music program and community music-making programs.