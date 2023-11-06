Irvington

Irvington Middle School Sixth Graders Conduct Chocolate Chip Excavation to Discover Archeology

November 6, 2023
Photo courtesy of the Irvington Union Free School District

Irvington Middle School sixth graders recently immersed themselves into the world of archeology. As part of their studies in Carol LaBella’s and Michelle Griffin’s social studies classes, the students took on the roles of archeologists and transformed their classrooms into an excavation site.

Equipped with chocolate chip cookies, the sixth graders were tasked with extracting each chocolate chip from the cookie, serving as an artifact waiting to be uncovered. The hands-on learning experience allowed the students to grasp the fundamental principles of excavation and the delicate art of unearthing history without damaging any artifacts.

“They also learned how each part of the process is slow and they need to work carefully and precisely,” LaBella said. “The students recorded and analyzed their data before the dig to develop a hypothesis. Then, they collected and recorded all the data during the dig and developed conclusions afterwards that was data-driven.”

Throughout the experience, the sixth graders gained an appreciation for the intricacies of archeology and a deep understanding of the process and importance of meticulous work, patience and the scientific method.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended For You

Irvington Author’s Fire and Flood Examines Climate Crisis 

Letter to the Editor: In Support of Robert Mayes for Cortlandt Town Board

Letter to the Editor: In Support of Colin Smith for County Legislator

Peekskill Native Receives Command Coin for Uniform Inspection

About the Author: User Submitted