Irvington High School to Share ‘110 Stories’ as Fall Play

Irvington High School will present “110 Stories” by Sarah Tuft as its fall play on Nov. 5-6. The play, which is performed in a reader’s theater style, tells the tragic events of Sept. 11, 2001 through the eyes of people who experienced it firsthand.

“Our students were not born yet and, though this subject is one that is very emotional and layered, we believe the compiled stories by author Sarah Tuft provide a window into the events of that tragic day,” said Stephen DiGiovanni, the play’s director and producer. “‘110 Stories’ uncovers the untold stories of those who offered help and hope on that day, revealing how we came together as a nation, united in our desire to support and care for one another. These lessons are important and necessary for young people to witness and reflect upon today.”

DiGiovanni said there are several differences in the approach to this production, such as each performer having access to a script while onstage and reading the text for multiple roles.

“This choice is a deliberate one,” DiGiovanni said. “We are performing this as a type of readers’ theatre, a style in which the performers do not become the characters, but rather focus simply on the importance of the text. To set each role apart, the performers will utilize a specific prop each time they are reading that character’s lines.”

The production is made possible thanks to DiGiovanni, assistant director Sara Lake-Garcia and a group of talented student-actors and students behind the scenes.

“From the student who wanted to try something new and joined the tech crew to the student who is participating in her first high school production as an actor, all have devoted time and energy to make this return to theater a positive one,” Lake-Garcia said.

Performances are on Friday, Nov. 5 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 6 at 5:30 p.m. in the Irvington Middle School/High School Campus Theatre.

Due to the sensitive nature of the material, viewer discretion is advised. To maintain everyone’s safety and health, all attendees are required to always wear masks in the lobby and inside the campus theater and sit in assigned seats only. In addition, there will be no eating or drinking inside the theater.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at https://irvington.booktix.com. For more information, please contact tickets@irvingtonschools.org.

Photo courtesy of the Irvington Union Free School District