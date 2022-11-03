Irvington High School to present ‘The Plot, Like Gravy, Thickens’

Irvington High School students will present “The Plot, Like Gravy, Thickens” as its fall play from Nov. 4-5. The large-scale production, which will allow the audience to interact in the show, is based on the comedic murder mystery by Billy St. John.

“It’s really an exploration of relationships, trust and suspicion,” theater director Stephen DiGiovanni said. “How do we decide who to trust? What motivates us to get ahead? How do you decide how far you’ll go?”

The show follows Walter, the playwright’s alter ego who demonstrates to the audience how he commits a murder. He introduces the audience to tyrannical millionaire Edward Worthington’s relatives, business associates and household staff, most of whom have a reason to wish the man dead. Then, gathered on a stormy evening at Worthington Manor to celebrate Edward’s 50th birthday, the motive is barely established when the lights go out. Seconds later they come back on to reveal the knife for the birthday cake protruding from Edward’s back. The police detective, also played by Walter, investigates, eventually allowing the audience to question or accuse suspects before the killer’s identity is revealed in a surprising climax.

“The ending of the show is something we’ve never done before,” DiGiovanni said. “There is an entire interrogation scene that is completely improvised. The audience interrogates the characters to try to figure out who committed the crime.”

In addition to DiGiovanni, the production is made possible thanks to assistant director Sara Lake-Garcia and a talented group of 14 cast members and 18 tech crew members.

“It has been very rewarding to work with these talented students,” DiGiovanni said. “I’ve really enjoyed seeing them work together, support each other and develop relationships that will continue after this show closes. Everyone has been working very hard, and we’re very excited to share our work with you.”

Performances are on Friday, Nov. 4, at 7:30 p.m., and Saturday, Nov. 5, at 5:30 p.m. in the Irvington Middle School/High School Campus Theatre. Tickets can be purchased at irvington.booktix.com or by writing to tickets@irvingtonschools.org.

Photo caption: Irvington High School students will present “The Plot, Like Gravy, Thickens” as its fall play from Nov. 4-5. Photo courtesy of the Irvington Union Free School District