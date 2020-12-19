Irvington High School Senior to be Featured in National Photo Contest Exhibition

Irvington High School senior Jamie Kimura’s photograph, “Light,” was selected to be featured in Drexel University’s 2020 online photography contest exhibition, which received more than 2,100 images from 771 students nationwide. Kimura is one of 267 students to be accepted into the show.

“My photograph was about the beauty of light and how it can be shaped into making something simple, such as a sunny summer day, into something happy and warm,” said Kimura, who shot her image on 35 mm film. “Film was the best tool to use to capture this kind of texture and feeling, as it created a soft light and a contrast between the highlights and shadows.”

Art teacher Patrick DiBenedetto said he was proud of his student’s accomplishment as she pursues her passion for photography. In addition to the photography and publishing classes she’s taken at the high school, Kimura has taken multiple summer photography and video production courses at the Fashion Institute of Technology and the New School.

“Jamie is very dedicated to her craft,” he said. “What better time than her senior year to reach this accomplishment. It is a testament to her persistence and passion for photography.”

For more information about the contest, visit https://drexelphotocontest.com/.