IMS Students Raise Money for Hurricane Ida victims

Irvington Middle School students celebrated National French Week at their school from Nov. 1-12 and raised money to help victims of Hurricane Ida in Louisiana.

Throughout the week, the students served as French ambassadors in each homeroom and invited their classmates to donate to the cause. The homeroom in each grade that raised the most donations was treated to chocolate croissants. There was a daily French culture contest question and French expression of the day, and students could donate money to get a souvenir Eiffel Tower pen and to take a chance on winning one of several prizes.

“The students put a lot of time and effort into creating the French Week presentation and practicing, and were excited to be ambassadors,” said Deanna Tessler, a French teacher and French Club adviser.

The students donated $2,137 to Rebuilding Together New Orleans for homeowners impacted by Hurricane Ida and $2,100 to the Second Harvest Food Back to help those in need due to Hurricane Ida.

“Our students were eager to raise money to help support those in need of critical home repairs due to the hurricane and to help in efforts to fight hunger in Southern Louisiana,” Tessler said. “We are very proud of them.”

