Hudson Valley Gateway Chamber Foundation Announces 2021 Scholarship Availability 

The Hudson Valley Gateway Chamber of Commerce Foundation 2021 Scholarship applications are now available at The Hudson Valley Gateway Chamber of Commerce Foundation 2021 Scholarship applications are now available at www.hvgatewaychamber.com . T he $1,000 scholarship awards are given to high school seniors pursuing an advanced-level education. Graduating seniors from Croton-Harmon , Hendrick Hudson , Lakeland , Peekskill , Putnam Valley , and Walter Panas High Schools are eligible to apply.

“We want to encourage the next generation of business owners and community leaders by supporting their higher education goals. Year after year, our scholarship winners are emblematic of our bright future, and as business leaders, we look forward to awarding six scholarships to deserving high school students from our region,” said Deb Milone, President, Hudson Valley Gateway Chamber of Commerce.

The deadline for application submission is Friday, April 23, 2021. Applications received after the deadline will not be accepted.

Recipients are selected based on academic record, leadership, extracurricular activities in school and/or community, honors, awards, or recognition and work experience. Scholarships are awarded on a non-discriminatory basis.

The online application can be downloaded and completed from the chamber’s website by clicking on the Gateway Foundation logo on the left side of the chamber’s home page. Applications are also available in each high school’s guidance office. New this year is a short online video tutorial demonstrating how to complete the application.

The scholarships are funded from proceeds from The Tommy Bertoline Scholarship Golf Outing which was established to support the Hudson Valley Gateway Chamber Foundation Scholarship Fund. The event is named after Tommy Bertoline, a past board member of the Chamber and the golf committee member, who dedicated his life to the community and to youth sports. He was also an executive at D. Bertoline & Sons.

For questions, please email dmilone@hvgatewaychamber.com.