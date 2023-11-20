Historic Hudson Valley’s Women’s History Institute Accepting Applications for Summer Research Fellowships

Historic Hudson Valley’s Women’s History Institute is now accepting applications for the 2024 Summer Research Fellowship program, which supports college and graduate students engaged in scholarly research connected to the lives of women in the Hudson Valley throughout the centuries.



Over the course of their residency, fellows will have exceptional access to Historic Hudson Valley’s library, archive, and manuscript collections, which contain over 15,000 books and more than 3,000 manuscripts. The research supports Historic Hudson Valley’s efforts to continue to build a body of scholarship that will add to the interpretation of our sites as well as future digital projects. Past fellows have included a medical student researching home remedies in 16th- and 17th century recipe books to an undergraduate student studying how changes to the law affected an 1800s divorce case.

Fellowship stipends are $3,000 for a minimum of 6 weeks and a maximum of 3 months between June 1, 2024 – August 31, 2024. Research fellows are expected to produce an article or mid-term report in addition to a final report on their findings in consultation with Historic Hudson Valley’s Librarian.

Applications for the Fellowship can be found at hudsonvalley.org and must be submitted by December 31, 2023 to be considered. Only U.S. citizens, permanent residents and foreign nationals who have a valid visa and/or who have been residents in the United States for three years as of January 31, 2023 may apply.