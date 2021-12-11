Hen Hud’s Jordan Porter, Colleen Ryan Sign National Letters of Intent 

Jordan Porter and Colleen Ryan, multi-sport senior student-athletes at Hendrick Hudson High School, signed National Letters of Intent to play Women’s Lacrosse at the NCAA level.

Porter will be joining the Women’s Lacrosse team at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri. An attacker for Head Coach Rob Molfetta, has also played on the Varsity Girls’ Tennis team and was a member of Hen Hud’s 2021 Class C Section One Girls Lacrosse championship team.

Ryan will be joining the Arizona State Women’s Lacrosse team in Tempe, Arizona.

She has played multiple positions for Coach Molfetta and has earned All-League and All-Section accolades. She has also played Varsity Girls’ Basketball and Varsity Girls’ Tennis.

Ryan was on the 2021 Section One Class C Girls Lacrosse championship team and the 2020 Class A Girls Basketball Section One championship team.