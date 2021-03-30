Harckham Announces Earth Day Poster Celebration for School Children

New York State Senator Pete Harckham inviteed school children in grades K – 6 to submit original posters to commemorate the Senate’s annual Earth Day Celebration, which is designed to help children develop an awareness of the environment.

“This annual celebration for schools in the 40th Senate District and throughout the state is such a great way for children to learn more about the environmental challenges that we are facing,” said Harckham. “Teaching tomorrow’s leaders about the importance of recycling and waste reduction benefits us all, and this celebration makes it fun as well.”

This year’s theme—“Reduce, Reuse, Recycle”—is designed to engage students and stimulate creative problem solving on waste reduction. Students are asked to create a poster that could be used as part of this campaign. All submissions must be uploaded to the Earth Day page on the Harckham Senate website (nysenate.gov/eform/submit/earth-day) by April 19, 2021.

The posters will be on display on the website after that date.