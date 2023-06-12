Great For Kids: Summer Reading at Hen Hud Free Library 

Hendrick Hudson Free Library announces our annual children’s Summer Reading Game Program. The theme for 2023 is All Together Now, with fun activities, games, and prizes, all created to make reading irresistible!

The Program encourages kids to choose reading that interests them. Naturally, knowledge, vocabulary & comprehension increase. Families can enjoy reading stories together (or having your child reading to you). Reluctant readers are always welcomed with interactive experiences that motivate and engage them. When all is read and done, kids realize that the fun of reading can happen at anytime, anywhere… even during summer! Plus, children get a head start on the new school year when they hit the ground reading.

Registration begins Saturday, June 24, for children in pre-K through 8th Grade. Join our kickoff program at 11 am that day with Talewise, mixing storytelling & science! Hope to see you this summer. It’s Beyond Words!