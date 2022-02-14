Girl Up Club Members Give Back

The members of the Girl Up club at Briarcliff High School aim to help young women around the world, although when it comes to helping in their own back yard, they have proven that they are up to the task.

Recently, the club partnered with Value Drugs in Briarcliff to collect donations for individuals receiving assistance from My Sister’s Place, a local organization that works to end domestic violence and human trafficking.

Club members braved the cold weather and collected several boxes of toiletries, including shampoo, body wash, soap and toothpaste to be distributed to anyone seeking help or shelter from My Sister’s Place.

Generous members of the community also gave cash donations, which were used to purchase large boxes of diapers and wipes for families served by the organization.

This week club members took their donations to My Sister’s Place offices in White Plains.

“It was gratifying for the club members to see the social worker accept the donations graciously and gratefully,” club adviser Karla Constantinou said. “She shared with the members more information about My Sister’s Place. I am extremely proud of the members and their efforts to help women and families in Westchester. They are creative, enthusiastic, and resolute in their endeavors to do whatever they can to help others.”