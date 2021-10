The Pocantico Hills School Foundation held its Swan Lake Walk in the Rockefeller State Park Preserve Oct. 8.

The foundation is raising money this year for mental health programs at the school. The event was canceled last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Students from every grade participated in the walk. Staff members and parent volunteers were stationed several tables around the lake to teach students about harvesting maple syrup and different types of trees and animals in the preserve.