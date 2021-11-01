From Court to Classroom, Mackenzie Calhoun’s Always on the Ball 

Hendrick Hudson High School senior Mackenzie Calhoun was named a Con Edison Athlete of the Week for her outstanding athletic and academic accomplishments, as well as leadership and a commitment to community service.

Mackenzie is a two-year captain of the school’s varsity volleyball team. She was named to LoHud’s “Super 7” team, and achieved Section One All-League and All-Conference status for the past three years, as well as All-Section for the past two years.

“Mackenzie’s athleticism and high volleyball IQ has allowed her to be successful and push her teammates to be just as successful,” said varsity volleyball coach Diane Swertfager. “She is calm, poised and exudes tremendous positive energy. A confident force for the team, Mackenzie definitely has a passion for success.”

A member of Math Honors Society, French Honors Society, National Honor Society and Art Honor Society, Mackenzie has demonstrated that she is as dedicated in the classroom as she is on the court.

Mackenzie has served as coach during the annual Hendrick Hudson Volleyball spring and fall camps for children. She also has coached Shrub Oak Youth Volleyball. She volunteers at the Blue Mountain Middle School Memorial Garden each year and serves as a Peer Leader for incoming freshmen at Hendrick Hudson High School.

“Mackenzie is an extremely smart and talented player, and Hendrick Hudson volleyball is very fortunate to have her in a leadership role,” said Swertfager.